Deshdoot Times

Environmentalists raise objection over cement wall in Godavari

Demand to replace the cement wall with gabion wall
Environmentalists raise objection over cement wall in Godavari
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
godavari
environmentalists
Cement Wall
gablion wall
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com