Environmentalists raise objection over cement wall in Godavari

<p>NASHIK: Environmentalists have now raised their objection over the construction of a cement wall in the Godavari river basin in Ramwadi area below the Ahilyabai Holkar bridge. An NGO earlier raised objection over the proposed town planning scheme under the greenfield scheme by Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (NMSCDCL).</p>.<p>It has been demanded to replace the cement wall with a gabion wall. It has also been stated that this is a contempt of the High Court order. Last week, the president of Namami Goda Foundation, Rajesh Pandit had raised concerns over the proposed Town Development scheme. Objections had been cited on Flood Lines, i.e. Red Line and Blue line. The objections stated that the flood lines are defined by the natural entity of the river.They cannot be modified under any circumstance by human agencies.</p><p>It was also cited in the statement that the High Court of Mumbai, according to the recommendations of NEERI, has strictly prohibited any kind of constructions in the Red Line and the Blue line of the river. Pandit had requested to revise the TP scheme proposed under Smart City development. </p><p>Another environmentalist Nishikant Pagare in a complaint to the Divisional Commissioner has demanded to remove the cement wall which is being constructed under Holkar bridge. Godavari Gatarikan Manch has filed public interest litigation in the Mumbai High Court in connection with Godavari pollution. High Court has banned any construction activity in Blue and Red flood lines. Despite the wall has been constructed in the Godavari river basin, Pagare has stated. It has been stated that the High Court has banned construction activity using cement on Godavari banks. The wall should be constructed using the gabion method. This will ensure the safety of the Godavari and environment conservation.</p>