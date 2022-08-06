Entry gate of collectorate readies for opening

The Nashik District Collector’s Office (erstwhile Haveli), built in the year 1869 by the British, has now completed 150 years. After the construction of Smart Road, the level of the road near the entrance of the Collectorate has come down.

Therefore, the then District Collector Suraj Mandhare demanded to build a new entrance at this place. In the subsequent meeting, the proposal had received in-principle approval. Since it is the centenary golden jubilee of the Collectorate, it was agreed to construct grand entrance gate to show its antiquity.