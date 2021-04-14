Ensure oxygen supply in sufficient amount: Bhujbal

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Care should be taken not to reduce the oxygen supply to the COVID-19 patients. Everyone should try to reduce the mortality rate, appealed by Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. He was speaking at a review meeting held at Yeola Rest House on the current situation and measures being undertaken in Yeola and Niphad talukas. </p>.<p>District Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat, SDM Sopan Kasar, Dr Archana Pathare, Tehsildar Pramod Hile, Sharad Ghorpade, Resident Medical Officer Dr Prashant Khaire, Medical Superintendent Dr Shailja Kripaswami and Block Development Officer Unmesh Deshmukh were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Guardian Minister Bhujbal said, Everyone should take necessary care till the number of Corona patients reaches zero.</p><p> The suspects should be examined in a door-to-door campaign to prevent spread. The help of private doctors and nurses should be sought. Care should be taken to ensure that the lockdown is followed with proper planning. The main responsibility of the police is to make the lockdown a success. He also directed the health administration to start a DCHC hospital at Khadak Malegaon.</p>