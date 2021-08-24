Ensure not a single child dies of malnutrition

It warned the secretary of strict action if even a single child dies in any of the tribal areas due to malnutrition. The HC has ordered the state to depute Gynaecologists and Pediatricians in all these areas so that proper care is taken of pregnant women and children. On Monday, when the matter was called out for hearing, the bench was informed that between May to June this year, 49 children have died.

“Over 11,000 children are underweight. There hasn’t been any improvement in the situation,” the counsel appearing in the PIL told the judges. Further, it pointed out that there is a dearth of paediatricians and gynaecologists in tribal areas, which has majorly impacted the health of pregnant women and children.

At this, chief justice Datta said, “In case of the dearth of doctors, we have ordered the state to ensure one doctor visits daily from civil hospitals. You need to submit all the details pertaining to the health facilities in these areas, who is heading the district hospitals etc in the next hearing. This is a serious matter to be dealt with.”

The judges further asked government counsel Neha Bhide to ensure that advocate general appears before them on next date of hearing. The state and the Union government have to submit their affidavits before September 6, the next date of hearing.