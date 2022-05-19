Ensure micro-planning for calamities: Gangatharan D

NASHIK: Considering the danger of possible calamities in the upcoming monsoon season, all the departments should be vigilant and plan the disaster management carefully, said District Collector Gangatharan D, while addressing the officials at the district pre-monsoon review meeting held at the Collectorate yesterday.

He instructed all the sub-district magistrates and tehsildars to inspect the potentially dangerous establishments within their jurisdiction and initiate the required works immediately.

For the inspection, a group of the group development officer, board officer, extension officer, talathi, and Gram Sevak, should be formed village-wise; and the group should be entrusted with the necessary work during the calamities or accidents.

Also, during the monsoon season, the water resources department should discharge excess water from the dam only after 8:00 am. The general public in the proximity should be alerted of the same.

Similarly, a deputy engineer should be appointed to share information on each dam in the district. In addition, in case of disaster, all the concerned agencies should update the disaster relief cell of their department and deploy trained and experienced officers and staff at the affected spot. District Collector also directed that officers should be appointed to conduct immediate panchnama and provide timely assistance to the citizens for the damage caused during the disaster.

A booklet with updated contact numbers of all the agencies should be prepared under District Disaster Management to provide timely assistance to the citizens when in need. Also, life jackets, rubber boats, 100 meter long ropes, megaphones, items like mikes and search lights to inform the villagers; should be provided at the taluka level. To prevent possible calamities in the city, the construction, electricity and fire brigade departments of corporation should clean the nallas before the monsoon. Dilapidated buildings should be repaired, and large trees should be pruned appropriately.

The health department should provide adequate manpower, ambulances and the necessary equipment to the government hospitals in rural areas as required. District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Nashik Additional Collector Datta Prasad Nade, Malegaon Additional Collector Maya Patole, Superintendent of Water Resources Alka Ahirrao, and others were present at the occasion. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod and the chief officers of the concerned departments attended the meeting online.