Ensure courts remain temples of justice: Judge Prabhudesai

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: After knocking at court’s door, one of the parties always wins or loses the case. However, there should not be a feeling of injustice among the parties. This is the responsibility of every element of the judiciary and it must be carried out to the best of its ability. Not every building gets the status of a temple. This court at Nashik Road should not be just a building, it should be a temple of justice. In fact, every party should ensure that courts remain temples of justice, thus expressed Judge Anuja Prabhudesai of Bombay High Court on Sunday. </p>.<p>She hoped that Nashik district would be a role model in delivering justice. Nashik Road Court has finally got its own building after 31 years. A magnificent and modern building of civil-criminal court has been constructed on the way to the revenue commissioner’s office. It was inaugurated yesterday by Judge Prabhudesai in a virtual manner.</p><p> Stating that it is the responsibility and duty of all of us to uphold the sanctity of the court, Judge Prabhudesai said that the judiciary is like a pyramid and the district court is its foundation. If justice is delivered in time in this court, the parties will not have time to go to the High Court and the Supreme Court,” Judge Prabhudesai said. </p><p>It is not a bad thing to have lawsuits and files before the court. On the contrary, it is a symbol of the people’s faith in the judiciary. The number of cases is increasing and the number of judges is relatively inadequate.</p>