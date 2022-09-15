Ensure children are not pushed into labour: Gangatharan

NASHIK: The police administration has taken legal action against those employing children and teenagers. “Citizens should not encourage malpractices like child labour (Vethbigari). Also, if there are such suspicious children or teenagers in the surrounding area, inform the Revenue, Police, Tribal and Labour Departments," District Collector Gangatharan D has made such an appeal.

In the last few days, it has come to the notice of the administration that some children of Mauje Ubhade village in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district are working as sheep rearers for private companies outside the district.

This matter is very serious and related to the Child Labour Act 1986. According to section 374, legal action has been taken through the police department.

The district administration has received the information that some more children and teenagers are missing in Nashik district and the children are being taken to sheep rearing, agricultural work and other menial jobs by some employers and establishment owners.

"The persons where children and adolescents (below 18 years) are working should safely hand over the children, and teenagers working with them to the parents of the concerned children." Such missing children will be identified by organising a joint search by various departments of the district administration. Further, District Collector Gangatharan D has appealed that the names of the informers will be kept confidential if the citizens give information about such illegal practices.