Ensure 100 per cent revenue collection, instructs Game

Nashik: Nashik district has the largest share of the revenue collection in the objective set to the division. The district has been given a target of Rs 86.50 crore by way of land revenue and Rs 142.50 crore through secondary minerals. Therefore, all officers should focus on 100 per cent percent recovery, instructed Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game to all the officers.



He was speaking at a review meeting held at the central hall of the district collectorate. District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Arjun Chikhale, Deputy Commissioner (General) Arun Anandkar, Assistant Collector Varsha Meena, Assistant Collector Vikas Meena, Additional Collector Dattaprasad Nade, Malegaon Additional Collector Dhananjay Nikam, Resident Deputy District Collector Bhagwat Doiphode, Deputy Collector (administration) Arvind Anturlikar and District Supply Officer Arvind Narsikar were present.



Game said, out of the targets given to Nashik district, land revenue targets of 28.48 per cent and secondary minerals target of 38.65 per cent have so far been achieved. In order to meet the remaining objectives, all the concerned officers should meet the revenue collection target through proper planning.



"The purpose of the government is not merely to collect revenue but to curb unauthorized activities," Game stated. Every sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and tehsildar must keep an eye on the unauthorized mining of secondary minerals, he said. In Peth and Surgana talukas, government or private places should be explored and new quarries should be planned. Everyone must work consciously to prevent illegal sand theft in many talukas, Game cautioned.



He also directed the SDMs and tehsildars to take action against those illegally involved in the extraction of secondary minerals beyond the permitted level by counting through ETS machine.



While getting information about official and unofficial stone crushers, Game said, unauthorized stone crusher should be shut down and recovery action should be taken. The challan system should be used to expedite the distribution of non-agricultural charters in accordance with sections 42B and 42C.



Digitisation of 7/12 extracts:



Game expressed satisfaction over the satisfactory work of digitisation of 7/12 extracts in Nashik district. He also directed the concerned authorities to send notices to the applicants through WhatsApp in the near future.



Ubhari through civic sense:



255 families who committed suicide in Nashik district were eligible under 'Ubhari' programme. Nashik district has surveyed all the families. Out of the 255 families surveyed, 136 families did not avail any of the schemes. All officers should make an effort to avail the benefit of the scheme to the deprived.





Maha Awas Abhiyan



A review of Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, Ramai Awas Yojana, Shabari Gharkul Yojana and various Gharkul schemes in the district under Maha Awas Yojana was held in the meeting. It also took review of benefits of government schemes through Maharajaswa Abhiyan.





Micro planning for revenue collection: Mandhare



Micro-planning will be done at the district level to speed up the administrative work and revenue collection. Due to the consistent performance of the district administration, it has succeeded in preventing Corona infection. Nashik has the lowest mortality rate in the state. A survey of 255 families has been completed under the Ubhari programme. Also, e-cases of the agriculture corporation have been settled.

