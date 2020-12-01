Engineering lessons now in mother tongue

<p>NASHIK: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) will be offering engineering lessons in mother tongue to students from the next academic session. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. It has been decided to provide technical education, especially engineering education in the mother tongue and this decision will be applicable from the next academic session. Some IITs and NITs are being selected for this. </p><p>The National Testing Agency will bring the syllabus for competitive examinations by reviewing the contemporary situation related to the school education board. The University Grants Commission has been directed to provide all the scholarships, fellowships. on time and all the queries of the students should be resolved immediately by starting a helpline in this regard. The NTA had last month announced to conduct the JEE main exam in nine regional languages besides Hindi and English. However, the IIT has not yet decided whether the JEE Advanced exam will also be conducted in regional languages.</p>