Endangered species rescued

NASHIK: Nashik West Forest Department raided a pet shop near Vinay Nagar last night and rescued various endangered species being sold illegally to citizens. The pet shop owner has been arrested and is currently under police custody. All these endangered species belonged to Schedule I and Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Currently, these animals are under observation at Eco Echo Foundation, and the volunteers are taking care of the Indian Wildlife species rescued.

The rescued species include:-