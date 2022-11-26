Encroachments razed at Ramkund

Nashik
The anti-encroachment campaign resumed yesterday in Panchavati’s Ramkund and surrounding areas. Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar paid a surprise visit yesterday morning. At this time, the commissioner noticed encroachments in the Ramkund parking lot and adjoining area.
After that, under the guidance of deputy commissioner Karuna Dahale and Panchavati divisional officer Kailas Rabhdia, illegal constructions were razed in the area. The encroachments of small and big traders were removed.
At present, various works under the beautification of Godavari are underway on behalf of Smart City. In order to have smooth access to the development works without any hindrances, and to the devotees visiting this holy place, the anti-encroachment campaign was resumed in Ramkund and the entire Goda Ghat area.