Encroachments on rise in Satpur area

NASHIK: There is a rise in encroachments in the Satpur area. It is currently witnessing encroachments on large scale. The shops are being set up here in the name of loss of employment due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Chhatrapati Shivaji vegetable market in the area is also witnessing encroachments. On the other, around 10-15 fruit vendors are seen selling their fruits at Shriram Chowk in the Satpur Colony area.

Scrap sellers on Satpur-Ambad link road have encroached upon the space in front of their shops and have kept the scrap material there. In addition, there is a sale of meat in open. Vegetable sellers and fruit vendors are selling their vegetables and fruits on carts in the Ashok Nagar area.

There is a similar picture in Shramiknagar and Shivaji Nagar area. Around five-six hawkers zones have been set up in the Satpur area. Those locals who did not make their biometric registration have staked their claims on vacant spaces near hawkers zones near Victor company and Taparia Tools. In addition, malpractices are going on there at the hawker zone near Taparia Tools.