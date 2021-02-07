Encouraging vaccination programme: SMS facility for citizens soon

Nashik : The district administration is preparing for a SMS facility for every citizen to encourage Covid-19 vaccination programme in the district which has received satisfactory response though it was not as was expected.

“In the future, when the citizens receive an SMS, everyone should participate in the vaccination campaign,” appealed District Collector Suraj Mandhare.

The second phase of vaccination began on Friday at 21 government and private institutions to administer doses to health workers. Out of the total 2700 targetted vaccination, doses were administered to 2233 heath employees and 132 other frontline workers.

Earlier, at the beginning of the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination programme, District Collector Suraj Mandhare who also took the Covid jab on Friday along with top administrative officials sought people’s participation. From now on, the officers and employees of the administrative system will be vaccinated, he added.

“Vaccination is one of the important measures for health protection along with the three principles of use of mask, sanitizer and safe distancing. This four-point plan will help increase heard immunity,” said Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav.

“We as all the top officials have taken the jab to dispel misconceptions and fears about vaccination as a precaution against the pandemic. We got ourselves vaccinated to encourage people,” said Chief Executive Officer Bansod.

In this connection, we have vaccinated ourselves as the head of the family. Similarly, all the officers and employees of the administrative system should make the vaccination campaign a success by vaccinating themselves, appealed Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil.