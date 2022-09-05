Encouraging people to reduce pollution

NASHIK: In a move to encourage people to reduce pollution, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is focusing on immersion of Ganesh idols in artificial and natural ponds in the city. Special efforts are being made to prevent water pollution in the river basin. For this, a meeting of senior officials was held under the chairmanship of the Municipal Commissioner and a decision has been taken after reviewing from time to time.
Natural ponds
In Nashik East Division -- Laxminarayan Ghat, Ramdas Swami Math and Nandini Godavari confluence.
In Nashik Road division -- Dasak Ghat, Chehadigaon, Darna river, Deolali gaon Valdevi river, Vihitgaon Valdevi river and Vadner village Valdevi river.
In Panchavati -- Mhasrul Sita Sarovar, Nandur Manoor, Adgaon Bazar pond, Tapovan, Ram Kund area, Mhasoba Patangan, Gauri Patangan and Talkuteshwar Sandwa.
In Cidco at Pimpalgaon Khamb & Valdevi Ghat.
In Nashik West -- Yashwantrao Maharaj Patangan, Rokdoba Patangan, Kapurthala Patangan, Gadge Maharaj Dharamshala, Talkuteshwar Patangan, Siddheshwar Mandir Hanuman Ghat and Gharpure Ghat. In the Satpur division, natural ponds have been arranged at Gangapur waterfall, Gangapur Amardham, Someshwar and Chandshi Mate Nursery.
Artificial ponds
In Nashik East -- Laxminarayan Ghat, Ramdas Swami Math, Ramdas Swami Nagar, Nandini Godavari confluence, Sainath Nagar Chauphuli, DGP Nagar near Ganapati temple, opposite Sarda School Ranenagar, Kalanagar Chowk, Rajasarathi Narayan Bapu Chowk, Jai Bhawani road, Shikharewadi ground, Gadekar Mala, Municipal School No 125, Rajrajeshwari Chowk, Saikheda road and proposed vegetable market behind K N Kela school.
In Panchavati -- Rajmata Mangal Karyalay, Gorakh Nagar, RTO office Peth Road, Konark Nagar, Pramod Mahajan Garden and Ramwadi jogging track.
In Cidco -- Govind Nagar, Jijau library, near Raje Chhatrapati gym, Pawan Nagar Jalkumbh, Raje Sambhaji stadium, Meenatai Thackeray school Kamatwada, Day Care school Ramnagar, near Raje Sambhaji Maharaj gym, Chopda Lawns, Goda Park, Chavan Colony, Prasik Bagh, forest nursery Gangapur Road, badminton hall Yeolekar Mala, Donde bridge, Untwadi road, Mahatma Nagar water tank, Lions Club Pandit Colony, Shitladevi Mandir pipeline road, near Reliance petrol pump, Shivajinagar, Dharmaji colony Ashok Nagar police chowki, Nandini river bridge, Satpur ITI and Shivajinagar.