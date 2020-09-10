Empty beds in the Covid-19 centre

<p><strong>DEOLALI CAMP : </strong></p><p>As the crisis of Covid-19 is getting worse in the Deolali and there are almost no beds left in government and private hospitals in the district, it is shocking to know that the Covid-19 centre set up by the Deolali Cantonment Board administration in the primary school is empty due to lack of trained doctors and staff.</p>.<p>The number of Corona cases in the district is increasing day by day and arrangements are being made under the control of the District Health Officer.</p><p>The Deolali Cantonment hospital has a capacity of 90 beds, all of which are full, while 90 positive patients have been quarantined at home.</p><p>A 100-bed centre has been set up in the Cantonment board's primary school, where 20 suspected cases and 20 positive have been admitted, but due to lack of trained doctors and staff, about 60 beds are lying vacant, according to the board administration, district health officer and the district collectorate.</p><p>Information has been given in the office, but it is being ignored So 60 beds are lying in the centre while patients are not getting beds in the city and district.</p>.<div><blockquote>Beds vacant due to negligence “The district administration has set up a Covid-19 centre in the Cantonment hospital but has not provided the necessary facilities for it. While there is a shortage of staff, the ratio is one doctor for 20 patients. Deolali Cantonment has only 2 oxygen cylinders and there is a constant demand for supply of oxygen beds and cylinders, so the patients with high risk have to be sent to district civil hospital. For the last 6 months, the doctors and staff of the Cantonment hospital have been working without taking any leave. If there is a problem, then the government has given only Rs.30 lakhs in the last three months, and there's a dire need for funds. </blockquote><span class="attribution">Bhagwan Katariya, in-charge vice-president</span></div>