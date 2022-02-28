Employment to two lakh youths, Rs 300 crore revenue: Mayor

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation will be the first in the country to set up an IT hub. The NMC will not acquire land for the proposed IT hub, but land portions will be made available on a lease basis. Through the hub, the NMC will earn Rs 300 crore in revenue by way of premium, and it will make available employment opportunities to two lakh youths, thus said Mayor Satish Kulkarni while speaking to Deshdoot.

Hundreds of youths from Nashik have to migrate to metro cities like Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru for employment in the IT sector. “In 2012, when I was the Deputy Mayor, I had come up with an idea of setting up an IT hub in Nashik to provide employment opportunities to the sons of the soil. A Walkathon was also organised in the presence of thousands of IT students. After getting the mayoral post, I decided to set up an IT hub in Adgaon Shivar,” he said.

“After discussion with IT companies, a seminar of IT companies has been organised on March 1 in Nashik in the presence of Union Industry Minister Narayan Rane. Representatives of more than 100 IT companies will be participating in the seminar. At the end of this seminar, an agreement will be signed with some IT companies,” informed Mayor Kulkarni.

335 acres of land

The municipal corporation has sought written permission from the landowners of 335 acres of land for the IT hub. The IT hub will be set up by IT developers and the space will be made available to IT companies on a 33-year lease. For this, an agreement will be signed with the corporation and the IT developer company. This developer company will provide space on lease to IT companies. Rane has agreed to provide Rs 20 crore from the central government for setting up a facilitation center in the IT hub.