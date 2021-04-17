Employees to get the vaccine at their workplace
Representational Image
Deshdoot Times

Employees to get the vaccine at their workplace

Jeetendra Sapkale
Nashik
Covid 19
Vaccination
Governtment employees
Private employees
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com