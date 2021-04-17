Employees to get the vaccine at their workplace

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Those employees who are over 45 years and working in organized sectors including government and private offices which fall in the category of production and services sector will get the Covid-19 vaccine at their workplaces as per central government guidelines. District and Nashik Municipal Corporation administration are making plans for this, informed NMC medical officer Dr Bapusaheb Nagargoje. </p>.<p>The Covid vaccine is now being administered since April 1, 2021 to those citizens who are over 45 years. The employees working in government and private offices will now receive the vaccine at their workplaces. The central government has conveyed to the state government that the vaccine will be administered to the employees in those government and private offices who are eligible and wanted to take the vaccine should be given the vaccine from the vaccination centre approved by the government. </p><p>The district task force should make planning for this and to make coordination for those government or private establishments which are interested. Senior officials in these establishments will be appointed as nodal officials and they have to maintain coordination with the nearby vaccination centre for the vaccination drive. Currently, those employees which are over 45 years will be eligible to get the vaccine. </p><p>This facility is not available for the outsiders and relatives of the employees. The vaccination centre in government establishments will be attached to a nearby vaccination centre, while vaccination centre in the private establishments will be affiliated to recognized private vaccination centre and it will be the responsibility of the vaccination centre in the office to provide vaccine and a team of health workers.</p><p>The vaccination in the government office will be free of cost and there will be a fee of Rs 250 per employee for the vaccination which is to be done in the private offices. This will help in reducing the workload and rush at Covid vaccination centres. This will also help in bringing some uniformity in the vaccination procedure. Private establishments should vaccinate their employees abiding by the government guidelines, appealed Dr Nagargoje.</p>