Employees postpone indefinite strike

NASHIK: On behalf of Maharashtra State Nagar Panchayat Nagar Parishad Employees and Cadre Employees Struggle Committee, Sangharsh Samiti had decided to start an indefinite strike from May 2, 2022. Accordingly, there was a positive discussion with Urban Development Secretary Mahesh Pathak, Sachin Sahastrabuddhe and Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on 21 April 2022, as the Sangharsh Samiti had agitated all over Maharashtra and the Sangharsh Samiti had taken a stand that there would be an indefinite strike.

Also, as per the decision given by Minister Eknath Shinde, discussions were held with Commissioner and Director Municipal Council Administration Directorate Worli Mumbai on 22nd April 2022. On this, Commissioner and Director Dr Kiran Kulkarni Saheb and Deputy Commissioner Aniket Manorkar along with Commissioner Mallikarjun Patil took a positive stand regarding the demands at their level and took some decisions.

Proposals regarding decisions which are expected to be taken from the Government level have been sent to Government. Because of the preparations made by the Sangharsh Samiti, the Urban Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra has issued a letter in the name of the Sangharsh Samiti stating that the indefinite strike should be stopped immediately.

7th Pay Commission arrears

The letter stated that the government is taking a positive decision to provide Covid insurance protection, the inclusion of cleaners in vacancies according to their educational qualifications, the inclusion of employees in the extended Municipal Council, and appointment of cadre employees through Chief Officer Group-B category examination, appointments on a compassionate basis. The letter also assured that a meeting with the Urban Development Minister would be held soon.

According to the letter given by the government from this discussion, if the demand is not accepted in two months, the decision has been taken in this meeting to start an indefinite strike and agitation in all the municipalities of Maharashtra from 4th July 2022. Therefore, agitation scheduled on May 2 was postponed immediately.