Employees adamant on old pension scheme

NASHIK: Demanding implementation of the old pension scheme and withdrawal of the national pension scheme, State government and semi-government employees staged an hour long sit-in agitation in front of Education Officer yesterday.

The agitation was staged jointly by State Government-Semi-Government Madhyavarti Sanghatana, Maharashtra; Zilla Parishad Karmachari Mahasangh, and Maharashtra State Group-D (Class IV) Karmachari Mahasangh demanding removal of National Pension Scheme and Implementation of the old pension scheme.

All the teachers/staff of the schools supported the stir and conducted classes full time by wearing black ribbons. Teacher leaders T M Dongre, Chandrakant Kushare, Nashik District Secondary Teachers’ Association President Mohan Chakor, B K Sanap of Nashik District and City Secondary Teachers’ Association were present.

Not a better retirement option

From 1st November 2005, the State Government has also implemented a defined contributory pension scheme for all teachers/non-teaching staff across the state in private accredited aided schools. This scheme has been converted into National Pension Scheme since 2015.

This scheme is unjust for the teachers/non-teaching staff as it forces the beneficiary to live in poverty and dependency. It is basically an investment plan in the name of pension scheme and not a better retirement option. There is confusion and dissatisfaction among all teachers/staff in the state against this system.