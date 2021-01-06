Emerging role of music in therapy

Nashik: In the modern world, people have finally started accepting therapy and counselling as normal and a part of a routine. Earlier, people used to attach a stigma to mental health as they used the term “abnormal” for mental illnesses.

However, with the changing times and increasing awareness, people have realised that mental health issues are just like physical health issues. It can happen to anyone and needs treatment.



Society has become competitive and is developing at a faster rate. Along with development, stress, anxiety, and overthinking have also increased among individuals. Various therapies are being used by counsellors and psychiatrists these days to help their patients by reducing stress, improving mood, and producing positive thoughts.

Music is one such field emerging in therapy that has shown positive effects on people suffering from mental illnesses. From listening to music to playing musical instruments, music helps in rejuvenating the mind.