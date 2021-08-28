Deshdoot Times

Electricity bill payment centres to remain open on holidays

Nikhil Pardeshi
NASHIK: The electricity bill collection centres of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Nashik district will remain open on Saturday (Aug 28) and Sunday (Aug 29). The collection centres will be kept open on holidays to make it easier for consumers to pay their electricity bills in the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak.

MSEDCL has made available the website www. Mahadiscom.in to pay the bill online for the low-voltage category consumers. In addition, the option to check current and previous electricity bills and to pay the bill online has been made available since June 2016.

In addition, it has also made available the facility of net banking, credit/debit card, mobile wallet and cashcard to pay the bill. MSEDCL has appealed to the consumers that they should use online facilities to pay their current and outstanding electricity bills.

