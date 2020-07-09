Electric shock : House sans meter issued 16K bill

NEW NASHIK :

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has issued an electric bill amounting Rs. 16120 to a woman with disability, residing at Chinchole Shivar in Ambad area. To be noted, The electricity employees had removed electric meter of her house six months ago and had disconnected power supply since then.

A woman Chandrakala Makasare has been living with her daughter-in-law and three grandchildren for the last two years in flat No. 1 on the first floor of the municipal corporation's Gharkul Yojana building in Chinchole Shivar, Ambad, where slum dwellers have been rehabilitated.

It is surprising that the house with an average monthly light bill of Rs. 200-Rs 300, has issued electricity bill of Rs 16120. Electricity consumers in New Nashik and Ambad areas are also suffering from heavily charged bills.