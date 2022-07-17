Elections of 41 cooperative societies postponed

NASHIK: The Cooperative Department (Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar, Cooperative Societies (CC and RCS) Maharashtra State) of the state has decided to postpone the elections of all cooperative societies due to the flood and emergency situation in the state.

Therefore, the elections of eight thousand cooperative societies across the state have been postponed, including 41 cooperative societies in the Nashik district.

The elections of urban banks and credit institutions/society in the district were in the queue. Also, voting for Nashik District Secondary Teachers and Non-Teaching Employees Credit Society, i.e, NDST credit society, was scheduled today (July 17). However, this decision has put the process on hold.

Due to the pandemic, the elections of many cooperative societies were postponed for the last two years. However, after the Covid-19 wave subsided, the department initiated elections for stalled cooperative societies. Most of the district banks’ elections were completed in the process.

Elections of Development Executive Society, Gram Panchayats were in progress for the election process of Market Committees. However, the department postponed the elections of cooperative societies till September 30, 2022, due to the emergency situation caused by the heavy rains in the state.

Due to this decision, the ongoing elections of 41 cooperative societies in Nashik have been suspended. These include Ozar Merchant Co-op Bank, Pimpalgaon Merchant, Yeola Merchant, Malegaon Merchant Co-op, Niphad Urban Co-op, Loknete Dattaji Patil Cooperative Bank, and Appasaheb Kshirsagar Patsanstha.

In Nashik city, elections for Samarth Cooperative Bank, Ganesh Cooperative Bank, Zilla Mahila Cooperative Bank, and Godavari Cooperative Bank had kick-started.

The elections of NDST Credit Society, a financial channel for the district’s teachers, were scheduled today, and the preparations were in the final stage. Even the process of filing applications for Zilla Parishad Employees Credit Union and District Gram Sevak Credit Union was in the final stages. However, the selection process of all these organisations has been suspended till September 30, 2022.