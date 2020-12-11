Election for two chairperson posts stayed

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The election of chairpersons of city reforms and medical assistance and health committees have been stayed. The returning officer and District Collector Suraj Mandhare on Thursday has decided to stay the election and announced to conduct the election after 10 days as signs of a candidate for the chairperson post of medical assistance and health committee and those proposers found incorrect. </p>.<p>The proceedings to elect new chairpersons of four subject committees were held on Thursday. Mandhare presided over the proceedings. The election to elect the chairperson of women and child welfare committee was conducted first. As there was a lone nomination by BJP candidate Swati Bhamre, she has been announced to elect as unopposed.</p><p>Miratai Handge has also been elected unopposed as deputy chairperson as there was a lone nomination filed by her for the post. During the election for the chairperson post of the city reforms committee, a discrepancy was found in the sign of corporator Indutai Nagare who was the proposer on the nomination of Chhaya Devang that filed the nomination for the post. Nagare then admitted that her son made this sign. Thereafter, the returning officer disqualified the nomination. </p><p>The same had happened during the election of deputy chairperson. The sign of Radha Bendkule who was a proposer on the nomination of Shiv Sena candidate Sudam Dhemse had not matched. Hence, his nomination got disqualified. The nomination filed by BJP’s Alka Ahire for the post of deputy chairperson was also disqualified as a sign of the proposer Suman Bhalerao was found incorrect. Shiv Sena candidate Sudam Dhemse has been elected unopposed as deputy chairperson as his nomination was found valid. </p><p>As there was a lone nomination filed by Komal Mehroliya and Bhagyashri Dhomse respectively for the chairperson and deputy chairperson posts of the legal committee, they have been elected as unopposed. In the end, the nomination filed by BJP candidate Pushpa Avhad for medical assistance and health committee chairperson post was disqualified. Her sign didn't match either. The returning officer had then stayed this election. Nilesh Thakare has been elected unopposed as the deputy chairperson of the committee.</p>