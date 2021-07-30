Elderly contributing for tree plantation

DEOLALI CAMP: Recognizing the need and importance of oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19, senior citizens of Shri Bhairavnath Senior Citizens Association decided to help Nashikities by planting 50 saplings and deciding to nurture them. The association situated on Lam Road is known for conducting various activities to protect and preserve the environment.

The elderly know the importance of preserving the environment and nurturing it. As a result, they undertook the campaign to plant 50 saplings and nurture them for a better atmosphere. President Damordar Mali presided over the programme. Poptrao Harak made an introductory speech explaining the importance of trees.

He added that the youngsters will learn a lesson and start planting trees after they see the senior citizens doing the same. Everyone participated in the tree plantation programme. General secretary Balasaheb Khatle compered the programme and treasurer Dashrath Harle proposed the vote of thanks. Vice president Keshavrao Palde, Pandit Deokar and other senior citizens were also present on the occasion.