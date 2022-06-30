Eknath Shinde new Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Rebel Eknath Shinde is all set to swear in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra today evening, stated Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde will take oath at 07:30 pm today at Raj Bhawan. Fadnavis said he will not be a part of the cabinet likely to be sworn in next week. He will guide the state government.

Once again, a government having Hindutvawadi thought process will be formed in the state, which will take forward the vision of the Prime Minister, added Fadnavis.

Eknath expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him this opportunity. He said, "I will provide a strong government and will take decisions, keeping in mind the welfare of the state." Shinde added that the dream of Shiv Sena chief, late Balasaheb Thackeray, came true today with a Shiv Sainik becoming the Chief Minister of the state.

Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as Maharashtra Chief Minister yesterday evening following a rebellion in his party; and on realising that he will not be able to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the House.