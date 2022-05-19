Eight points to be beautified

NASHIK: Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar has initiated the beautification of Nashik City. The road dividers and circles in the city shall be beautified, and the corporation has hired sponsors on an experimental basis.

A total of 132 participants showed interest in the beautification of the city points at their personal expense. Out of them, eight sponsors have shown willingness to pay a royalty to the corporation in return for beautifying and maintaining the points while promoting their brands.

The points shall be maintained by developers and the work has already been initiated. The concerned sponsor will bear the cost of beautification, upkeep, maintenance; and pay a royalty every year to the corporation. These eight points will enhance the city’s beauty and help sponsors in branding simultaneously.

Corporation gets four lakhs

Developers have started work on the beautification of these points. The beautification of the wall and chowk at old CBS is in progress, and the developers have paid Rs 1,01,000 to the corporation as royalty. The developers working on the circles on the left and right side of the Datta Mandir Chowk in Nashik Road paid Rs 1,04,000 as royalty to NMC.

The corporation has also received Rs 50,000 for the development of road dividers on Jail Road, Rs 35,000 for beautification of a circle and chowk in Survey No. 100 at Satpur, Rs 50,000 for beautification of the circle and chowk near Pathardi Phata, Rs 31,000 for development of the circle at Raviwar Karanja, Rs 31,000 for development of Sambhaji Maharaj’s statue and circle at Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk.