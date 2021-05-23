Eight oxygen trains in a month in division

Nashik: During the month of April 19 to May 2021, eight Oxygen Express special trains were successfully operated in Bhusawal division. Under the guidance of Bhusawal Division Railway Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta, the Railways had made special arrangements at extra cost.



This has saved the lives of hundreds of Corona patients by providing medical oxygen in time. On April 24, India's first Oxygen Express carried four oxygen tankers (65.29 tonnes) to Nashik Road. The ninth such Express was recently arrived at Solapur.



Indian Railways has been working tirelessly to provide liquid medical oxygen across the country, overcoming all obstacles and difficulties by coming forward to help the people of the country in the pandemic situation.



At Nashik Road in Bhusawal division, on 24th April, Oxygen Express with 4 oxygen tankers had arrived from Visakhapatnam. Indian Railways has delivered 12,630 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in 775 tankers across the country. Remarkably, as many as 200 Oxygen Express trains have completed its journey.



The state has so far received 610 metric tonnes of oxygen by rail. 93.38 metric tonnes of oxygen was delivered to Solapur by eight tankers from Oxygen train. Earlier, eight oxygen trains had arrived from Visakhapatnam on Nashik Road (4 tankers), Kalamboli (3 tankers), Nagpur (4 tankers), Loni (4 tankers) and Angul to Nagpur (4 tankers).

