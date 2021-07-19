Eid-ul-Azha preparations in final stage

NASHIK: The preparations for Eid-ul-Azha are going on in full swing. The main event on Eidgah Maidan will not be held this time too. Select people will offer prayer in the mosques. Meanwhile, the rates of goats have come down due to the supply of goats in large numbers in the city for sacrifice. Even though the moon was not sighted in the Nashik city area due to cloudy weather, the Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 21st. Initially, the sale of live goats was started up to Rs. 450, but now due to the increase in the number of goats in Nashik, the sale of live goats has started up to Rs. 4,000 per kg.

A bazaar for the sale of goats is being held opposite Bhadrakali police station. Similarly, in Muslim-majority areas, people have brought goats for sale at various places, and traders from outside the state are also said to have arrived in Nashik to sell goats. Meanwhile, various religious organizations in the city area have also taken initiative for Qurbani. Traders said that due to the poor financial condition of many, sales were not going as planned this year.