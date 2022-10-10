Eid-e-Milad celebrated with religious fervour

Nashik

The Muslim brothers in the city yesterday celebrated the holy Eid-e-Milad i.e. Prophet’s birth anniversary with great enthusiasm and peacefully in a traditional manner. Against the backdrop of Corona, the procession was not held for the last two years, so this year unprecedented enthusiasm was seen among the devotees. Around two lakh devotees joined the procession and offered special prayers for the progress of the country. Muslim brothers recited special Fateha in their homes and gave prasad to each other. In the morning at the Bagwanpura area and in the evening at Badi Dargah Sharif, a vegetarian rice Pulav was cooked and food was served to all the religious devotees. The procession continued for nearly nine hours, breaking all the records to date.

The Muslims had started preparations for the celebration for the last two weeks. In the Muslim-majority area of the city, important squares, especially the procession route, were lavishly decorated. Welcome arches were erected and green and red flags were hoisted at various places.