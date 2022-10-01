Efforts to develop Nashik as an education hub: Bhuse

A joint review meeting was held with the heads of various educational institutions and education experts in the central hall of the Collectorate. On this occasion, MP Hemant Godse, MLA Sima Hiray, District Collector Gangatharan D., Resident Deputy Collector Bhagwat Doiphode, Municipal Education Officer Sunita Dhangar, Zilla Parishad Primary Education Officer Bhaskar Kanoj along with heads of various educational institutions and education experts of the district as well as officials of the concerned department were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse said that the development of the state is being given priority under the leadership of the Chief Minister. If the overall development of the district is to be achieved, it is necessary to provide competent educational basic facilities to the coming generation. Accordingly, priority will be given to enhancing the quality of education and providing all the basic facilities in all the schools and colleges of the district. A passenger transport facility will be provided to the students of rural areas to facilitate their education.

2.5 hectares of reserve land

In Dindori taluka, 2.5 hectares of land have been reserved for the development of the education sector and this land will be used to develop an educational hub. Special efforts will be made to ensure that the facilities of all professional courses are available at the local level to the students of the district.

New medical course, exam centre, research lab

Knowing how important the need for health care is after the pandemic, priority will be given to starting a new medical course at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. Also, efforts will be made to have a centralized research lab in the district. Similarly, various examinations are conducted through competitive patterns, in which case Nashik district will be made an examination centre for these examinations.

Committee to solve problems facing industries

Nashik is an agricultural district and with the help of modern technology, the agriculture business is expanding rapidly. Ports and Mines Minister and Nashik District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse has asserted that efforts will be made at the government level to give a boost to employment generation through agricultural industries.

A joint meeting of office bearers and concern chief officers was held in the central hall of the Collectorate. Besides officials of NIMA, AIMA and entrepreneurs from Sinnar, Malegaon and Ambad MIDCs, MP Hemant Godse, MLA Narendra Darade, Kishore Darade, Hiraman Khoskar, Seema Hiray, Devyani Pharande, Rahul Dhikle, District Collector Gangatharan D and Regional Manager of MIDC Nitin Gavli were present. Talking to the entrepreneurs and officials on this occasion, Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse said that many industries are developing in the district and it is necessary to create new projects and revive old closed industries in terms of employment generation.

“In the next 15 days, a committee comprising the District Collector, NMC Commissioner, office bearers of entrepreneurial organisations and concerned officials should be formed to solve problems facing entrepreneurs,” he instructed adding that in terms of industrial development in the district, priority will be given to solving problems like electricity, roads, transport, encroachment in the industrial sector, truck terminal system and wastewater issues as well as management of industrial waste in factories.