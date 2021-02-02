Efforts of Cantonment hospital are commendable: Dr Verma

NASHIK: Serving patients while coping with Covid-19 disease was the most thrilling experience of life, and during this time, everyone from Cantonment Hospital performed their duties very diligently and did their best for patient service and treatment, stated Dr Deepak Verma.

Rotary Club of Deolali honoured the doctors, nurses, and other front line workers of the cantonment hospital who served day and night the Covid patients. Rotary Club president Murli Raghavan, Dr. Anil Kanade and resident medical officer Dr. Jayshree Natesh were present for the occasion. In his introductory remarks, Sen. Brigadier Anil Garg said that the Rotary Club had provided the necessary equipment for health services during the pandemic.

Dr. Jayshree Natesh and Dr. Manisha Honrao spoke about the facilities made available to Dr. Sameer Dere while he was undergoing treatment in the cantonment and the difficulties encountered during the treatment. Manish Bothra and Dr. Pushkar Joshi expressed relevant thoughts. Rotary Club members who were present included former president Mohandas Kamat, Naresh Doshi, Anant Athani and Dr. Suhas Joshi.

Colonel Surjit Singh, Dr. Purnendu Bakshi, Sen. Colonel Vinod Malik, Sen. Colonel Vinod Sahani, Sen. Colonel Ashok Shirgaonkar, Vijay Shetty, Ajay Dhawan, Dr. Arun Kanade, and Amod Shahane felicitated all the doctors, nurses, lab technicians, ward boys, nurses, ambulance drivers, cleaning staff and security guards with medals and certificates. Jay Sundaraman compered the event, and Dr. Anil Kanade proposed the vote of thanks. Jagdish Kagde, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Yuvraj Muthal, Amod Shahane, Mahesh Shinde, and other members of the Rotary Club, along with doctors and other staff of the hospital , were also present.