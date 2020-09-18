Effectively implement 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign in Dhule: Game

<p><em>DHULE :</em></p><p>Although the situation of coronavirus is under control in the district, the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign should be implemented effectively, asserted Nashik divisional commissioner Radhakrishna Game.</p>.<p>Speaking at a review meeting held on Thursday at the collectorate to discuss various issues including the situation caused by the coronavirus, he emphasised on increasing the number of tests to prevent the spread of coronavirus.<br><br>In order to break the chain of corona, people who came in contact with the high-risk infected person should be traced, he said while stressing on enhancing the capacity of the laboratory for making available the test reports immediately.<br><br>This would help infected people to seek immediate hospitalization, Mr Game added.</p>