Education Officer Dr. Veer, two others in ACB net

NASHIK: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Thane on Tuesday caught Zilla Parishad Education Officer (Secondary) Dr Vaishali Zankar veer, driver Dnyaneshwar Yeole and teacher Pankaj Dashpute for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from an educational institution. It is understood that there were many complaints about Dr Veer’s working as the Secondary Education Officer.

Employees were also dissatisfied with her performance. Meanwhile, for the first time in the history of the Zilla Parishad, a department head has fallen into the trap of bribery, causing a stir in the entire education field. After demanding Rs. 9 lakh for issuing work order to start regular salary as per 20% grant sanctioned to schools, Dnyaneshwar Yeole, the driver of the education officer, was caught red-handed on Tuesday evening while accepting Rs 8 lakh as a compromise amount.

When interrogated about the bribe, he mentioned the name of Dr Zankar-Veer.The ACB sleuths then took him directly to Dr Zankar-Veer’s office. The sleuths then locked the office door. Zilla Parishad BJP group leader Dr Atmaram Kumbharde had from time to time followed up on various demands of the employees.

Meanwhile, the sleuths of Thane ACB took this action without giving any intimation about the trap to Nashik ACB. The operators of the educational institutes are demanding that the team should conduct a thorough inquiry into the entire case. For the first time, a department head was caught taking a bribe, which brought the Zilla Parishad into disrepute.