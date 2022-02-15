Education institutions should be free of religious biases: Bhujbal

NASHIK: Savitribai Phule always worked towards eradicating casteism from society. She was the one who stopped the Mumbai riots as well. Now, some miscreants are inciting violence in universities in the name of religion. Every citizen should ensure education institutions remain free of religious biases, and students should not fall into the trap of fighting over religion, stated Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, and Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He was speaking at the statue unveiling ceremony, organised at Savitribai Phule Pune University, where a full-length statue of Savitribai Phule was unveiled in presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Bhujbal added when the British appointed Mahatma Phule (Jyotirao Govindrao Phule) as Pune Commissioner; he developed schools, water, roads and lights.

Keshavrao Jedhe of the Satyashodhak movement presented a resolution regarding his work. The proposal was opposed by many and the statue was erected after 44 years. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar erected a bust-length statue in Nashik in 1951. Mahatma Phule started the first girls’ school in India in 1848; in Bhidewada, Pune. He educated her wife, Savitribai Phule and made her a teacher. She became the first female teacher and headmistress in the country.

It was only because of them that Indian women started studying and are working in various positions now. As the first school started, Fatima Sheikh started educating the poor, deprived sections, and Muslim women. She always worked for those who were denied education based on caste or gender. Pune University was renamed Savitribai Phule Pune University after the constant efforts of All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad to honour the couple.

After several agitations and meetings, her name was added to the university’s title. However, the struggle continued regarding the erection of a full-size statue of Savitribai Phule at the university. He concluded by saying all the efforts and struggles finally bore fruit.