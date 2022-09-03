Education department’s login ID hacked

NASHIK: A computer operator working on a contract basis at Zilla Parishad has been suspended after he hacked the login ID and password of the deputy director of education and the Director of Education and partially included unaided schools in the approved list of Nashik district. As soon as the department got an insight, the primary education department of Zilla Parishad immediately suspended the operator.

The staff of the respective schools is in panic as the department has launched an investigation into the matter. Imran, who was working as a computer operator on a contract basis in the primary education department, had online data entry duties. He indirectly benefited certain schools by including unaided schools in the list of aided schools while registering the approved file for the education department online.

As per the additional information received, the login ID and password of the primary education officer, education director and deputy director have been hacked and changed. Therefore, Education Officer Dr Machindra Kadam has immediately suspended Imran.

Action against whom?

Since Imran has been working in the same position for many years, he took advantage of the fact that he had all the information about the department. He made a deliberate mistake in filling out the online application. Imran’s scam got busted after the Director of Education’s office inquired about the matter. However, the senior officials are stating that when the culprit was committing the illegal activity, how did no one from the education department have a clue about it? Therefore, everyone now awaits officials’ statements so as to who will be held for this inappropriate activity.