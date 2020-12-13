Education department to reuse textbooks

Nashik: The Department of Education has decided to collect and reuse the textbooks distributed free of cost to the students of class I to VIII at the end of the academic year under the Comprehensive Education Campaign.



Under the campaign, free textbooks are given to students of government schools from class I to VIII every year. It costs more than Rs 200 crore every year. These books are still with the students even after the end of the year. Many books are in good condition. In the coming academic year (2021), however, the education department has decided to collect the books given to the students and reuse them. Books in good condition from the collected books will be reused.



The subject of environment is included in the school curriculum. The three elements of ‘conservation reduction, reuse and recycling’ of structures are essential for environmental conservation. The project will be implemented as part of the concept being taught to these students. In the same way, students will get in the habit of handling books properly, 'the department said in the decision.



Schools are required to collect books from students after the actual start of school. The department also said that the collection of books is not mandatory. The department has appealed to the parents to give old books (academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21). This year the project will be implemented on an experimental basis and further decision will be taken after seeing the response of parents and students.



Reduce, Reuse and Recycle



The aim of the movement is to create awareness about reusing textbooks among students, and thereby reducing the use of paper and saving the environment.