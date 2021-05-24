Economic activities to gain momentum

NASHIK: As the lockdown imposed by the district administration eased at midnight on Sunday, the business, trade and industries and agricultural produce market committees are resuming operations from today (May 24) reactivating economic activity. However, the restrictions imposed by the state government will remain in place and the concerned establishments should take care that the given conditions are not violated.

The district administration has appealed to the citizens to cooperate. The state government has imposed a lockdown in the state from midnight on April 13 and extended it till June 1. While in order to curb the growing number of patients in Nashik, the district administration had imposed a strict lockdown for 12 days from May 12 to 23 at the local level. The district administration has relaxed this strict lockdown from midnight on Sunday.

This has paved the way for businesses to start and reactivate economic cycle. The agricultural produce market committee will also start functioning from today. Grocery stores will also be opened from 7 am to 11 am and citizens will be able to go out of the house to buy groceries and other essentials.

However, even if the lockdown is relaxed, all the above establishments will be bound to abide by the restrictions issued by the state government. The district administration has warned to take strict action against the concerned in case of violation of rules. Meanwhile, traders, entrepreneurs and various organisations have welcomed the relaxation of the lockdown. Farmers have been greatly relieved by the commencement of market committee. Pre-monsoon farming will gain momentum.

RT-PCR test not mandatory for farmers

"There is a rumour spread that farmers will have to undergo RTPCR testing every eight days when they come to the market committee. No such condition has been imposed in the official notification." - District Collector Suraj Mandhare

Rules