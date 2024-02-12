Eat Right Millet Mela at Dindori today

Nashik

Under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) wide ambitious campaign ‘Eat Right India’ and in line with the recently celebrated International Millet Year across the world, various activities related to food safety and public health are being organized across the country.

As a part of this, FSSAI has organized a Walkathon at Pimpalgaon Baswant and Eat Right Millet Mela at Dindori in the district today (Feb 12). A total of 5,000 citizens will participate in this activity, informed Preeti Chaudhary, Regional Director of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in a press conference. A press conference was organized in the district collectorate to inform about the Walkathon and Eat Right Millet Mela.

Both Walkathon and Eat Right Millet Mela

will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Union Tribal Affairs Dr. Bharati Pawar.

On this occasion, public awareness will be created through yoga and aerobics. The Walkathon will pass through Niphad Phata, Mahaveer Chowk and conclude at K K Wagh College via Sandhan Gurukul.

Thereafter Dr. Bharati Pawar will formally inaugurate the Eat Right Millet Mela at Janata English School, Dindori, at about 12:30 pm. On this occasion, the stalls will be inspected by dignitaries, and prizes will be distributed to the winners of various competitions. There will be food stalls and public awareness about safe and nutritious food will be created.

On this occasion, Executive Director of FSSAI, New Delhi Inoshi Sharma, Regional Director Preeti Chaudhary, FSSAI officials in Nashik division, school children and women’s self-help groups will be present.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has appealed to the people to participate in Walkathon and Eat Right Millet Mela to adopt safe and healthy food practices.