E-Shramik card registration launched at Sansari

DEOLALI CAMP: An e-Shramik card registration centre was inaugurated yesterday at Sansari Gaon, Deolali, to facilitate the labourers/workers and help them avail of the scheme’s benefits. As per the suggestions of MP Hemant Godse, the Central Government’s Shramik Card Scheme was introduced yesterday in the Sansari village, and many villagers availed the benefits of the same.

Shekhar Godse, Deputy Sarpanch of Sansari Gram Panchayat, stated that the scheme is one of the most important schemes introduced by the central government, and he introduced it in the village to ease up the life of villagers by making it accessible for the general public. Many labourers from the village registered for the card. Anil Parasram Godse, Santosh Konkne, Ramkrushna Godse, Anil Godse and other panchayat members, and villagers were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Central Government has developed an e-SHRAM portal for unorganised workers. After the registration, the workers will get an e-SHRAM card with a unique Universal Account Number (UAN), and they will get access to various benefits of social security schemes. More than 1.22 cr labourers have registered for the card till yesterday. The government aims to create a National Database of Unorganised Workers.

Benefits