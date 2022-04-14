E-rickshaw in Deolali for garbage collection

As Deolali Camp is known throughout the country for its beauty, weather, and cleanliness, the board prioritises cleanliness in all aspects and conducts various campaigns to preserve the town’s beauty. The board aims to abide by the town’s slogan ‘Clean and Green Deolali.’

As the board is transforming into a smart cantonment, the health department ensures the collection of dry and wet garbage from all houses in eights wards under the board. For the past three years, the board deploys 11 ghantagadis in town early morning for garbage collection.

However, the board observed their workers couldn’t enter various narrow roads and small establishments. Therefore, it introduced cycle rickshaws as a solution, i.e., for collecting garbage from small establishments and narrow spaces. This year, the board invested in two e-rickshaws to collect garbage from such areas. By using an e-rickshaw, the board has created a win-win situation for everyone. The workers shall collect the garbage and preserve the environment by using e-rickshaws.

Under the guidance of Dr Rahul Gajbhiye, Chief Executive Officer of Deolali Cantonment Board, Umesh Gorwadkar, Administrative Officer of the board, inaugurated the e-rickshaw. Health Superintendent Aman Gupta, Health Inspector Shivraj Chavan, Subhash Kandekar, and others were present at the inaugural ceremony.