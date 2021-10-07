E-pass for mandir darshan in Bhagur

DEOLALI CAMP: Devidas Chingare and Mahesh Chingare, trustees and priests of the famous Renuka Mata Mandir (Bhagur), informed that devotees will be allowed to enter the temple from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. through e-pass.

As per the state government’s orders, the temple across the state reopened today on the occasion of Ghat Sathapana i.e., the Navratri festival. As the pandemic isn’t over yet, the temple management committee has made available an e-pass facility on the website ‘http://bhagwatidevitrust.org’ for the devotees’ convenience.

During registration, devotees between 10 and 65 yrs of age, who have received both the vaccine doses or have an RTPCR report conducted within 72 hours or an antigen test report; conducted within 24 hours, will receive an e-pass upon the submission of documents.

They need to wear a mask while visiting the temple and social distancing is a must. Devotees should not carry any flowers, garlands or coconuts to the temple during the visit.

Barricades have been put up in the temple for the darshan facility. Even during Aarti, only five devotees will be allowed in the temple. Therefore, devotees should not crowd the temple for morning, afternoon and evening Aarti. Apart from this, 19 CCTV cameras will function in the temple 24/7.