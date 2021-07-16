e-Lok Adalat on August 1

NASHIK: The first e-Lok Adalat has been organized in Nashik district on August 1. The e-Lok Adalat will be held following the order of Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority. e-Lok Adalat has been organized in all the courts in the district to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Civil cases, criminal cases, motor accident related compensation cases, family disputes, land acquisition, non-payment of cheques, pending cases of banks, financial institutions and government establishments will be kept in the e-Lok Adalat.

The parties should take advantage of this e-Lok Adalat by following the guidelines to prevent Coronavirus, appealed Chairman of District Legal Services Authority and Chief District and Sessions Judge Abhay Waghavase.

"As there is no appeal for those cases which are settled in the Lok Adalat, the pending disupute is over. The case is disposed of expeditiously, with court fees refunded in settled cases. If the case is settled in the Lok Adalat, the dispute is ended permanentely. It saves time and money, so the parties should take advantage of this e-Lok Adalat," appealed Judge Waghavase.