e-EPIC platform open for general voters

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Election Commission of India is moving towards digitisation. From February 1, every general voter will be able to download his/her digital voting card from the home mobile on the e-EPIC website. The Election Commission of India had formally launched the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) program on January 25, the National Voter’s Day. </p>.<p>The main objective is to make the voting process transparent by curbing fake voting cards in the future. The winds of advancement are blowing in the work culture of the ECI, and the emphasis is on how to digitalise the entire voting process with latest technology. As a part of this, the e-EPIC facility has been made available to the voters for their voter ID cards since National Voters’ Day. </p><p>Through this facility, it will become possible for every new voter to download the voting card in PDF format on mobile or computer. “The delays, losing cards, and not being able to get voter-ID cards will no longer be an issue. Moreover, most of the ID cards are moving on the digital platform”, said ECI official. Also, till today (January 31), a link was being sent via SMS to new voters on their unique registered mobile numbers. </p><p>In the first phase held from January 25 to 31, all new voters who had applied for the voter-ID card and registered their mobile numbers in Form-6 could download the e-EPIC by simply authenticating their mobile number. While with effect from today (February 1), all voters with unique mobile numbers can download their voting cards (e-EPIC) at home from the website https://nvsp.in. </p><p>So even if you lose your voting card, you can immediately go to this website and download a new voting card. Also, since these voting cards can get downloaded only with a unique number, it will help solve the problem of fake voting cards.</p>