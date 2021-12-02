E-bikes high on demand

NASHIK: Petrol-diesel prices are touching the sky in the country. As a result, the vehicle owners are suffering the burns of rising fuel prices. They are daily questioning themselves, “what to do about it?” In fact, at present, petrol prices in Nashik and all around India have crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark. As a result, the cost per kilometer has increased significantly compared to the past.

In such a case, electric vehicles can be a great way to save money. In Nashik, e-bikes are getting good responses from people. The electric bikes are convenient, pocket-friendly, and are easy to use within the city.

An employee from an electric bike showroom explained that the electric vehicle is needed for a clean and green environment. These vehicles are pocket friendly in comparison to petrol vehicles. Mostly, using electric bikes in cities is very convenient and affordable. “Nashik city has given a good response towards electric bikes. Electric bikes can be the revolution of the upcoming smart future”, he said.

“People are getting used to Ebikes. As we know petrol prices are hiking day by day, electric vehicles are a better option for convenience and savings. Monthly, we deliver almost 80-90 vehicles. There are at least 10 bookings every day. The waiting period for these products has gone up to two months because of its high demand”, informed another showroom operator.

The Deshdoot Times also interacted with the e-bike owners within the city, to take the review of the e-bikes. They shared their experiences with the daily.

“I bought this e-scooter in 2018 for around Rs 86,000. It was one of the stylish scooters at that time. The company says it can travel 120kms on a single charge but still it gives me a 100km range. Till date, my scooter has never given me a single problem. In fact, I have booked another e-bike for my dad. Maintenance is very low, Pocket friendly and it’s really convenient for city riding. I’m satisfied and would suggest everyone to buy an electric vehicle for a better environment and smart future.” Bhushan Sanap, e-bike owner

“The vehicle is very much affordable and easy for travelling within a short distance. Just have a small issue about build quality and mechanism work. The electric bike market should rise with good build quality and mechanism. I prefer mainstream companies to introduce their e-bike with the good build quality. E-bike companies should arrange fast charging point stations within the city for more convenience. Availability of parts is another concern but I still believe electric bikes are the future. Else everything is best and I’m happy and satisfied with my electric vehicle” Dr. Ashish Khandelwal, e-bike owner

“I travel around 80-100 km every day. When I used to travel with my moped, it used to cost me around 250-300 rupees per day. Now, as I travel with this electric scooter it costs me just around 35-40 rupees a day. I have two e-scooters and maintenance zero. The e-bikes have plenty of features including a touchscreen that contains GPS, Geo-fencing, Bluetooth connectivity, and many more. It’s very convenient, good for the environment as there is no air and noise pollution. I enjoy riding my electric scooter.” Ajit Pillai, e-bike owner

(Written by Shantanu Zagade, intern at Deshdoot Times)