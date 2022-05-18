E-bike catches fire; loss in lakhs

INDIRANAGAR: An electric vehicle parked in the parking lot of Malhar building at Survey No. 297 in Prashant Nagar caught fire at around 1.30 am yesterday. In it five two-wheelers were gutted and three other vehicles were severely damaged in the blaze. It has caused loss worth lakhs of rupees.

Accordingly to information, owner Valmik Patil’s electric bike number MH18-BV / 71 85 caught fire in the parking lot of Malhar building. The fire reached two-wheelers parked nearby and they also caught fire. It is not clear what caused the fire. Some youths passing by noticed the fire and informed the fire brigade and police station, till then the fire was spread to a large extent.

As soon as the residents noticed this, they kept trying to douse the fire fetched from water tank. Until then, the fire brigade personnel came and extinguished the fire.

Owners Sahebrao Patil, Prem Nagesh Pandit, Vinod Parkhe, Vishnupant Ghodke and Vijay Patil’s vehicles were burnt and damaged. The blaze also shattered some of the windows in the building.

Indiranagar police station API Nisar Sayyed and police constable Sheikh, Deepak Patil rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. The police estimated the loss around Rs two lakh sixty thousand. Further investigation is underway under the guidance of senior police inspector Sanjay Bamble.

The e-bike that caught fire had been parked in the parking lot for three days. The cause of the fire is being debated. Exact reason of the blaze could not be ascertained due to lack of CCTV in the building premises.