Dynamic Prestress to set up its plant in Nashik

NASHIK: Dynamic Prestress India Pvt Ltd is setting up its plant on five acres of land in Ambad industrial area of Nashik, with an investment of Rs 50 crore. It will provide direct employment to about 200 people and 700 people under the initiative. The decision in this regard has been taken by the MIDC headquarters.

A constant follow up was being made for the last few years for setting up a big project in Nashik. However, due to the unavailability of land, the projects were shifting elsewhere. The new project will give a real boost to small and medium industries in Nashik.

In addition, new opportunities will be created for suppliers. In Nashik district, 5 units are being run in Sinnar and Satpur industrial areas, through which about 1100 people got employment. The bearings require for the girder and pillar of the bridge will be manufactured. These products are in great demand in India, Bangladesh and Dubai.

Dynamic Prestress Industries has got the work of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train. Only a 50 km route will be on the ground. The remaining 490 km route will be elevated. The work will start in the next two to three months. About 100 to 150 engineers will be required for this. In addition, the company will need 100 workers and 400 to 500 workers at other sites, said Maruti Prabhu, director of the company. The company is supplying material for metro bridges across the country. Apart from this, work on various coastal bridges including Shivdi to Nhava-Sheva, Marine Drive is also being done through the company, he added.