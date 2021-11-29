Dy CM Pawar bats for sustainable tribal development

NASHIK:“Sustainable development of tribals will be achieved only by bringing the tribal communities into the mainstream of development and not by distributing them with small and meager things," expressed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

He was speaking during the inauguration and dedication of public works worth Rs.183 crore at Nakode in Dindori undertaken or completed in the Kalwan-Surgana Assembly constituency.

Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar said it has been two years since the government of Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) came to power in the state. During these two years, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the people for their support, cooperation, and support to the State government.

Today, the MVA government is successfully completing two years with the trust and blessings of the state's people. On this occasion, I assure you that our government will always be committed to the development and upliftment of the state.”

He further said, “On the occasion of today’s gathering, I salute the work, bravery, courage, and prowess of Birsa Munda, a great name in the freedom struggle of the country, the first revolutionary.” Today, I pay tributes to Krantisurya, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, who sacrificed his life for the welfare of farmers and laborers, for the education of women, he added.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, MLAs Nitin Pawar, Hiraman Khoskar, Saroj Ahire, Manikrao Kokate, and Dilip Bankar, Nashik Market Committee Chairman Devidas Pingale were present.

Development works