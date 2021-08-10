Dy charity commissioner office invites applications

NASHIK: The deputy charity commissioner office has issued a notice and invited applications from aspirants for the post of trustee of Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) within 20 days. More than 100 applications are likely to be filed received. It is expected that office-bearers with political backgrounds can be among those aspirants who will file the applications. The term of the current executive of NIMA expired on July 31, 2020.

However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the election could not be held. The current executive body refused to leave the power and demanded to give extension to them. Opposition rushed to the High Court against this. However, the High Court referred the matter to the Nashik office of the joint charity commissioner. After a hearing over the matter in the office of the joint charity commissioner’s office, a three-member panel of administrators was appointed on NIMA.

The office has issued a notice in the newspaper and appealed to the aspirants to send the application and biodata for the post of a trustee within 20 days. For the first time in NIMA’s history, there were three panels in the fray for the election held three years ago. The panel led by corporator Shashikant Jadhav and Tushar Chavan came to power.

Many initiatives were taken in the last two years for the growth of the industries. However, due to internal conflicts and Covid-19, not many works could not be done for the last two years. The administrator was appointed on the NIMA due to the difference between the ruling party and the opposition. NIMA has about 3500 members. Current and former office-bearers, new young faces are also interested in the post of a trustee.