Dwarka to KK Wagh: Flyover to remain closed from March 15

Nashik: In order to complete the work of flyover from KK Wagh College to Jatra Hotel, it has been decided that from March 15 the flyover from Dwarka to KK Wagh will be closed for traffic. The city transport branch is planning to divert traffic during this period, a notification to which will be issued soon.



In a meeting of City Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Purnima Chaugule-Sringi, General Manager of National Highways Authority of India, BS Salunkhe, a presentation on the work of this highway was shown at the office of the Commissioner of Police on Friday. To break the traffic jam on Mumbai-Agra highway, construction of flyover in the area from KK Wagh College to Jatra Hotel has been going on for the last two years. This work is now in its final stages. Work on the flyover from Amritdham to Jatra Hotel is in progress. The Highways Authority is preparing to complete the work of this bridge by May 18, 2021 and open it for traffic.



The work will be completed in three phases, for which the traffic route will be changed in phases, said Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey. The first phase has started on December 17 and will continue till February 28. During this period, the road under the bridge near the service road will be closed in phases. However, traffic will not be adversely affected as the service road will continue. The second phase will start from January 20 to February 22, during which some changes will be made in the traffic. The third phase from March 15 to April 30 is more important, during this period from Dwarka Chowk to KK Wagh College will be completely closed for traffic.



To be opened on May 1



The flyover from Jatra Hotel will be opened to motorists from May 1, senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India said while addressing the meeting.